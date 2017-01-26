World’s first general science magazine written exclusively for the web closes up shop after two decades online
Why Files announces its demise after 20 years on the web, and recounts how technological and social change was reflected in its pages. More »
Did red rain in India carry alien bacteria? One Indian scientist thinks so. Others say it was just spores of a common alga. More »
If predators devour prey, how do predators survive once the prey are dead? More »
400 million years ago, were forests so simple? Maybe not More »