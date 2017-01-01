World’s first general science magazine written exclusively for the web closes up shop after two decades online
Why Files announces its demise after 20 years on the web, and recounts how technological and social change was reflected in its pages. More »
What is evolution by natural selection and what is the evidence for evolution? More »
What’s new in polar science? What do seals do under the ice? How did humans cross the Bering Strait to reach North America? More »
Along with the students, head lice are heading back to school this fall. Researchers say combs are the best way to dismiss to lice. More »