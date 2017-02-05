World’s first general science magazine written exclusively for the web closes up shop after two decades online
Why Files announces its demise after 20 years on the web, and recounts how technological and social change was reflected in its pages. More »
Existing nukes may not exhaust the possible nukes. What other weapons could appear on the nuclear shelf? More »
Along the coast of Baja, California, a new study finds that parasites outweigh top predators. What does this mean for ecology? More »
As New Orleans sinks and the seas rise, hurricanes are getting worse. Could wetlands moderate the next Katrina? More »