Home

Bye-Bye Why Files
Bye-Bye Why Files
World’s first general science magazine written exclusively for the web closes up shop after two decades online

Why Files announces its demise after 20 years on the web, and recounts how technological and social change was reflected in its pages. More »

India’s Red Rain: Aliens or Hype?
India’s Red Rain: Aliens or Hype?

Did red rain in India carry alien bacteria? One Indian scientist thinks so. Others say it was just spores of a common alga. More »

Pray for Prey
Pray for Prey

If predators devour prey, how do predators survive once the prey are dead? More »

First forest: New details emerge
First forest: New details emerge

400 million years ago, were forests so simple? Maybe not More »