Home

Bye-Bye Why Files
Bye-Bye Why Files
World’s first general science magazine written exclusively for the web closes up shop after two decades online

Why Files announces its demise after 20 years on the web, and recounts how technological and social change was reflected in its pages. More »

Confronting the fact of evolution
Confronting the fact of evolution

What is evolution by natural selection and what is the evidence for evolution? More »

Polar Science
Polar Science

What’s new in polar science? What do seals do under the ice? How did humans cross the Bering Strait to reach North America? More »

Lice: Head Ready? Start Your Combs!
Lice: Head Ready? Start Your Combs!

Along with the students, head lice are heading back to school this fall. Researchers say combs are the best way to dismiss to lice. More »