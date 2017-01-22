Home

Bye-Bye Why Files
World’s first general science magazine written exclusively for the web closes up shop after two decades online

Why Files announces its demise after 20 years on the web, and recounts how technological and social change was reflected in its pages.

Cancer: Could This Drug Be a Winner?
Cancer interferes with glucose use inside cells. Is this a key to combating the spreading disease?

Cultural Evolution, Animal Style
Animals watch others and change their behavior to match.

Fishing: The power of profit
Fishing: The power of profit

Study shows the wisdom of allowing fish stocks to recover. Production is higher, but costs are lower.