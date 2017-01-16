World’s first general science magazine written exclusively for the web closes up shop after two decades online
Why Files announces its demise after 20 years on the web, and recounts how technological and social change was reflected in its pages. More »
Young fly, sleepy fly. Are sleep-deprived flies too sleepy for love? More »
How science helps retailers dip into your wallet, and how you can fight back! More »
What is the role of media and video games in violent behavior? What does the eviidence say. Does it make sense to censor? More »